Pics: Hall of Famer Eddie George receives grand welcome at Bowling Green as new football head coach

Eddie George received a grand welcome after being appointed as Bowling Green's new football coach on Monday. The College Football Hall of Fame running back becomes the 21st head coach in Falcons history, succeeding Scot Loeffler, who left the program last month to become the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's a look at some of the photos after George was unveiled as the new Bowling Green coach.

Image via BGSU Football X

Image via BGSU Football X

Image via BGSU Football X

Image via BGSU Football X

George has a challenging task ahead at Bowling Green since the program had posted winning seasons in each of Loeffler's past two years with the program. Loeffler eventually finished with a 27-41 record across six seasons with the Falcons.

George also expressed his excitement on opening up a new chapter at Bowling Green.

“I am truly excited to be the head coach at Bowling Green State University,” George said in his introductory press conference.

“Bowling Green is a wonderful community that has embraced the school and the athletics department. We are eager to immerse ourselves in the community and help build this program to the greatness it deserves."

He added:

"I am overwhelmed with excitement and joy for the possibilities this opportunity holds. I’m also thrilled to be back in the great state of Ohio, where I played my college football.

"I look forward to meeting the team, the coaches, everyone in the athletics department and everyone in the BGSU and Bowling Green community.”

George will begin his coaching job at Bowling Green after four years at Tennessee State.

A look at Eddie George's coaching record at Tennessee State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: MAR 10 Bowling Green Introduces New Head Coach Eddie George - Source: Getty

Eddie George was hired as Tennessee State's coach in 2021. He recorded a 24–22 record across four seasons with the Tigers.

George led the Tigers to a 9-3 record in 2024 and won a share of the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference. He was named the Big South–OVC Coach of the Year and was a runner-up for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year award.

It will be interesting to see how George fares at Bowling Green in the 2025 season.

