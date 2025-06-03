Pics: Hugh Freeze's daughter Madison shares glimpses of 'wedding season' bash via latest IG post

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze's daughter Madison is enjoying the wedding season. On Sunday, she shared an Instagram post featuring three pictures, presumably from weddings, with a man.

One photo showed the guy kissing Madison on the cheek. She was dressed elegantly in a golden dress while the guy matched her style in an off-white suit. In another photo, possibly another wedding, she wore a floral pink dress while he had a long-sleeved white shirt and blue slacks.

"Cheers to wedding season," Madison wrote in the caption.

The Auburn Tigers head coach shares a special bond with his daughters Madison, Jordan, and Ragan. Last year, Madison attended several of her dad's games with the Tigers. She and her sisters have been there to support their father throughout his career.

Hugh Freeze and Madison often post about each other on social media. Hugh gave a glimpse into their close relationship with her daughter with his heartfelt greeting on her birthday back in December.

"Madison. You have made me smile and laugh through the years more than anyone I know. You are beautiful inside and out and will always be my Sunshine!! Happy Birthday baby girl!!"

Hugh Freeze's daughter Madison shared snaps with 'bride to be'

Back in April, Hugh Freeze's daughter Madison shared photos from a bachelorette party for one of her friends who is set to get married. She and her group of friends celebrated in a house at St. Simons Island, Georgia.

"the sweetest weekend celebrating the bride to be 🤍🤍," she captioned the post.

Madison posted a photo with the bride-to-be, who was wearing white, as well as snaps with several of their other friends who were in attendance. The final photo of the post showed Madison and the group heading to the beach.

Madison also posted a photo with her best friend, who just got engaged back in October.

"My bestie is marrying her bestie and I couldn’t be more excited for them!!!!! 💍🤍"

It's unclear whether these are the friends whose weddings Madison and his male companion attended during "wedding season."

