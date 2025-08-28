PICS: Hugh Freeze shares heartfelt message as he celebrates “two incredible people” ahead of Baylor vs. Auburn matchup

Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze has taken to social media to celebrate two important people in his personal life. The Tigers coach posted on Instagram on Wednesday, celebrating the birthdays of his dad and his daughter.Posting pictures of him with the two, he wrote:“Happy birthday to two incredible people. Ragan, you are one of the best daughters ever and I’m so lucky to be your dad. And to my Dad, you are an incredible father who has modeled unconditional love!!! Have a great day.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHugh Freeze will kick off his third season in charge of the Tigers on Friday with a trip to Baylor. He will be looking to record his first winning season with the Tigers.The former Liberty coach is under immense pressure to change the tide this season, as many pundits have declared he’s in a hot seat. However, Paul Finebaum, one of his harshest critics, has given him the benefit of the doubt ahead of Friday’s season opener.The analyst said during a recent appearance on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning Show:“It’s easy to be an optimist on a gorgeous late summer morning in Alabama when the record is 0-0. I’m going to give him (Freeze) the benefit of the doubt. I think, for all the criticism that he has received, and much of it is self-inflicted, at the core, he’s a good football coach.”Hugh Freeze names Baylor’s key players ahead of season openerHugh Freeze discussed his team’s preparation for Friday’s game in a press conference earlier this week. The 55-year-old coach identified some of the key players from the opposing side. He said:“Really impressed with Jackie Marshall and Devyn Bobby. I think those two guys are really good players. They’ve got a highly rated transfer Matthew Fobbs-White from Tulane. He’s a pass rusher that’s a really good player. Tevin Williams III is a really solid guy and then Keaton Thomas is a returning that looks like a real SEC-type player.”However, he also had a message for his players. He said:“‘Run your race’ is the theme this week. We’ve done a deal all throughout camp where we’ve incorporated videos from former players here. We did 10 different sessions on it.”Auburn at Baylor kicks off at 8 p.m. (ET) on Friday.