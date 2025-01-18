Pics: Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame arrives in Atlanta for CFP national championship game

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Fighting Irish squeaked past the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl 27-24 to reach the national championship game. On Monday, the Fighting Irish will face the rampant Ohio State Buckeyes, who have rampaged through the College Football Playoff, including a comfortable 28-14 triumph over the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

The Fighting Irish's arrival in Atlanta in stylish white outfits was captured and posted on their X page on Friday. They will have the chance to train at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the title showdown.

Freeman's team won 31-19 on Oct. 19 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the same venue.

Notre Dame predicted to be on the end of blowout loss

According to ESPN BET, the Ohio State Buckeyes are favored by 8.5 points to win the national championship game against the Fighting Irish after their impressive form in the College Football Playoffs.

During an episode of the "Matt Barrie Show," outspoken ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum did not give the Fighting Irish a chance in the game against the Buckeyes (16:50).

“I cannot imagine Notre Dame winning the game,” Finebaum said. “Something tells me I’ll probably hear that statement again Tuesday if I’m wrong. I just can’t. I know it’s cliche to say, ‘Matt, Notre Dame is really good. And I see it coming down to a late —’ I don’t see it. To me, this looks like the first couple of games by Ohio State.

“I think the Texas game was the outlier. Texas was really good. They’re sneaky good. I think Notre Dame is solid but they’re missing a couple of key components. I think Jeremiyah Love being banged up is a problem. I think losing a lineman is a problem.

“Their special teams are fantastic, but Ohio State is fantastic across the board. It’s just a matter of — what level do they play to? And I think if [the Buckeyes] play to a high level, this game is not close.”

The Fighting Irish also have to deal with the weight of history, which favors the Buckeyes 6-2, with the dramatic 17-14 loss in South Bend last season being the most recent meeting between the teams.

Despite being huge underdogs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the national championship game, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have surprised a few favorites on their journey to the CFP final, including the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl.

