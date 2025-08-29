Pics: Michael Vick's wife Kijafa drops stylish carousel of her gameday fit from Norfolk State vs Towson matchup

Michael Vick’s first game as coach of Norfolk State did not go as planned, with the Spartans losing to Towson 27-7 at home on Thursday. The team had a hard time on offense, managing just 39 rushing yards on 31 attempts and failing to score until the fourth quarter. Although they avoided turnovers, nine penalties for 78 yards stalled several drives. Norfolk State also went 3 for 13 on third down.Meanwhile, Vick’s wife, Kijafa, shared a couple of pictures of her game day outfit on her Instagram, where she is wearing a white tank top, jeans and a cowboy hat.“Lost the game, but my outfit stayed undefeated. 🏆✨,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichael Vick and Kijafa have been together since 2002 and married in 2012.How Towson took down Michael Vick’s teamTowson quarterback Andrew Indorf threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Kemarrion Battles added 79 rushing yards, and Caden Williams nailed a 50-yard field goal to put Towson up 13-0.Norfolk State showed signs of life in the second half but couldn’t keep pace. Indorf’s 36-yard TD pass to Zay Perkins on third-and-20 in the fourth quarter extended Towson’s lead to 20-7. John Dunmore, Jaceon Doss and Perkins each caught touchdown passes, with Dunmore finishing as Towson’s top receiver (five catches, 61 yards).On defense, CJ McClendon led the Tigers with six tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss.Norfolk State quarterback Otto Kuhns had an excellent outing, completing 19 of 27 passes for 219 yards. His top targets were DreSean Kendrick (11 catches, 125 yards) and Kam’Ryn Thomas (seven catches, 105 yards). Despite the individual success, the Spartans could not find the end zone until the fourth quarter and were hampered by penalties and a struggling run game.“Tonight certainly, we could’ve done a lot of things better. Certainly shot ourselves in the foot in a lot of situations,” Vick said. “We’ve gotta find a way to make the corrections, so back to the drawing board (Friday). That’s what it’s all about. We’re going to keep that championship mindset. … Own it, accept it and keep pushing.“Defense played great. Defense did a lot of good things, so I’m very proud of them. But the offense has got to catch up for sure.”Michael Vick took over Norfolk State after it had finished 4-8 in the previous season.