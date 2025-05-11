Pics: Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons shares heartwarming graduation snaps

Ahead of his first season as the starting quarterback for Ole Miss, Austin Simmons has bagged a degree at the university. He is projected to succeed Jaxson Dart on the Rebels' offense next season.

The redshirt sophomore obtained a bachelor's degree in multidisciplinary studies and took part in the university’s commencement ceremony on Saturday. He shared the moment he received his certificate on his Instagram story on Sunday.

Instagram story (image credit: instagram/austnsimmons)

Simmons became a graduate at the age of 19, but has a couple more years to spend at the university due to his football commitment. The quarterback explained how it feels to be earning a degree at a young age.

“It's a weird feeling," Simmons said on Saturday, via CBS Sports. "Everyone's older than you, and you're looked upon, like, he's just a baby on campus. I'm here, I'm young and I'm just gonna make the most of it.”

Simmons is expected to enroll for a Master’s degree as he continues his football career with Ole Miss. He will be dropping baseball this year, having played in the last two seasons. He explained the reason behind the decision.

“It was an emotional decision I'd say,” Simmons said, via the 'Andy and Ari' podcast. “Being a part of that sport ever since I was six, you know, that's something you don't really toss it aside pretty easily.

“I’d definitely say a lot really went into it. It was just the thought of like where I was really going at Ole Miss, really like just where I wanted to like achieve my goals at. I felt as though that I had a better opportunity in football. So, I just did what's best for me and my family.”

Pete Thamel raving about Austin Simmons ahead of the 2025 season

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel is brimming with intrigue over Ole Miss this spring, largely due to the emergence of Austin Simmons. The quarterback is believed to have the potential to become a breakout star under Lane Kiffin’s guidance.

“I am very interested in Austin Simmons,” Thamel said on April 12, via the 'College GameDay Podcast.' “A lefty who is just dripping with talent. He’s the first in my memory, I’m sure somebody’s done it, early-early enrollee, right? He went two classes early and (is a) talented baseball player as well, though he’s given that up.

“And every spring there’s a darling, a buzz guy, somebody that’s blowing everybody away and Austin Simmons, the Ole Miss quarterback, is projected to start, is that guy. Obviously, Lane Kiffin is one of the best play callers in the sport.

Simmons saw limited action last season; however, he made the most of it, completing 19 of 32 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Given how effortlessly he’s throwing the ball, he looks poised for a breakout campaign.

