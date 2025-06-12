PICS: Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar and GF Rylan give fans major couple goals with stunning photoshoot

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar has had one of the most tumultuous offseasons in the NCAA. The former Appalachian State QB transferred to UCLA in December. However, after former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava decided to transfer to UCLA because of a contract dispute, Aguilar was no longer in position to be the starter.

As a result, he elected to transfer to Tennessee from UCLA, essentially completing a QB swap between the Bruins and Volunteers. Now, Aguilar is projected to start for Tennessee in the 2025 college football season.

While it has been a busy offseason for Aguilar, he has made time for the people in his life he cares for the most. On Wednesday, his girlfriend, Rylan Moffit, posted a stunning photoshoot of the couple in nature.

"You & me," Moffitt wrote.

Joey Aguilar has performed well in his first two college seasons but he will be playing at a higher level with Tennessee. In 2024, he completed 218 of 390 passing attempts for 3003 yards and 23 TDs. Despite these numbers being impressive, it was a step back from his freshman year, where he completed 293 of 460 passing attempts for 3757 yards and 33 TDs.

Who is Joey Aguilar's girlfriend, Rylan Moffitt?

Many college football fans have become familiar with who Joey Aguilar is this offseason because of the interesting QB dynamic that unfolded between UCLA and Tennessee. However, they are unlikely to know a lot about his relationship with Rylan Moffitt.

Moffitt is a women's basketball player who most recently competed at Appalachian State. Like her boyfriend, Joey Aguilar, she completed her sophomore year during the 2024-25 season.

After a strong freshman year where she averaged 6.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.2 apg and 1.0 bpg, Moffit took a step back as a sophomore. She started all but one game as a freshman but did not start a single game as a sophomore, and as a result, her minutes were reduced from 26.3 to 17.4 per game. Her stats also took a hit, registering 6.1 ppg and 4.6 rpg.

Moffitt will not be back with the Mountaineers. It was announced on Instagram on April 18 that she had committed to UNC Greensboro.

Not a lot is known about the relationship between Aguilar and Moffitt. They both started university at Appalachian State during the 2023-24 season. As a result, it is reasonable to suspect that they met during their time there. They likely were not in a relationship beforehand because Aguilar is from California and Moffitt is from Florida.

