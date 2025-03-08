PICS: Texas football stars sweat it off in the gym during CFB offseason

The Texas Longhorns are considered one of the leading candidates to win the national championship this upcoming season. To fulfill those expectations, the Longhorns have already started preparing for the 2025 season.

Ad

This morning, the Texas Longhorns official X account posted some pictures of the squad already working out ahead of the 2025 season. While the team had to adjust its schedule after last year’s run to the CFP semifinals, they are already preparing to take the next step.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The photos show a couple of Longhorns players performing heavy front squats while being spotted by teammates. Meanwhile, another player was performing a bench press with a football bar.

After two straight trips to the CFP semifinals, Steve Sarkisian’s team looks primed to once again challenge for the national title. The main reason might be having a new starting quarterback in Arch Manning.

The nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch saw limited playing time in two seasons while sitting behind Quinn Ewers. With Ewers heading to the NFL, it’s Manning’s team now.

Ad

While the school also lost talent to the NFL Draft with players like Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, Kevin Banks and Jahdae Barron, they have enough depth and talent on the roster to once again challenge for the CFP title.

Besides Manning, Steve Sarkisian's squad will bring back safety Michael Taaffe, cornerback Malik Muhammad, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr, edge Colin Simmons and running back CJ Baxter, among other notable players.

In their first season in the SEC, the Longhorns went 13-3, with only one regular season loss, to the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart's team would defeat Texas again in the SEC championship.

Ad

Texas will open the season on Aug. 30 with a trip to Columbus to face national champion Ohio State. The Buckeyes beat the Longhorns 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl, eliminating Texas from the CFP.

Top prospect will visit Texas in June according to reports

Offensive tackle Kodi Green committed to the Oregon Ducks in August. However, the Longhorns are looking to entice him to back down from his commitment.

Ad

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, the Mater Dei product scheduled a visit to the Austin campus in mid-June. That will not be the only campus visit the 4-star prospect will be making, as he also scheduled trips to Oregon and USC.

Green, a 6-6, 285-pound offensive tackle, is the No. 5 ranked offensive tackle prospect and also the fourth-best prospect in California, according to 247 Sports.

This will be Green’s first visit to Austin. He had already visited both USC and Oregon, as well as Washington, in the past.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.