Pics: UNC QB Max Johnson’s GF Adrienne shares snippets from “beautiful” Boston trip

After suffering a broken femur in the third quarter of North Carolina’s 2024 season opener against Minnesota, Max Johnson spent the rest of the year sidelined. With the 2025 campaign upcoming, he is working hard to find his way back to the field, while also enjoying the offseason with his girlfriend, Adrienne Davis.

On Saturday, Davis shared pictures from her trip to Boston with Johnson and friends.

“Pt 1 of our trip to Boston! Cape Cod you were beautiful!!!!🦞,” Davis captioned.

On May 16, the couple was in Las Vegas and shared a meal.

"Like yum I got animal style burger max got plain! #boring,” Davis captioned.

Davis teases Johnson during a fun-filled date in Vegas (IG/@adriennejdavis)

May has been a celebratory month for Davis, who graduated from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville.

While it’s unclear when the couple began dating, they became Instagram official in 2024 and have frequently appeared on each other’s social media since.

Adrienne Davis on how Max Johnson is doing

On May 17, Adrienne Davis gave fans a quick update on Max Johnson during another dinner outing. When asked how “soty 25” (possibly short for Student of the Year 2025) was doing.

“He’s great,” Davis wrote.

Image via Max Johnson's girlfriend Adrienne Davis' Instagram. (@adriennejdavis)

Max Johnson has been steadily progressing in his rehab. After winning the starting job over Conner Harrell before the 2024 season, he was injured in Week 1 and forced to watch the rest of the year from the sidelines. However, he wasn’t deterred, as he said in September.

"I have a lot of football left in me," Johnson said, via CBS Sports. "And know I will be back out there next year."

He appears to be backing that up. On May 15, Johnson posted a video on X showing himself going through quarterback drills.

“Summertime Work, Getting Closer!" Johnson tweeted.

For the 2025 season, Johnson will have Bryce Baker and Ryan Browne as competition for the starting position. There have also been rumors of North Caroina getting another quarterback. Next season could likely be Johnson’s last chance to prove himself ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, and he knows it.

