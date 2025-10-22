Pilar Sanders celebrates daughter Shelomi's special moment while giving shoutout to sons Shilo and Shedeur

Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders has celebrated her daughter Shelomi in an Instagram post ahead of the Alabama A&amp;M basketball star’s senior season. The mother of three also shouted out her two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, in the post.Posting a picture of Shelomi in an Alabama A&amp;M fit and a basketball in hand, Sanders wrote:“My gorgeous #22 yes ma’am @shelomisanders - @shilosanders and @shedeursanders babysis so u already know …. It’s time! FYI they’ve always come prepared.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile her dad and brothers have made their name in the football world, Shelomi has been carving a world for herself on the basketball court. The 5 ft 6 senior started her college career at Jackson State, where her dad was the football head coach and her brothers also played football.She also moved with the pack to Colorado when Coach Prime was hired as the Buffs’ head coach in 2022. However, her stint at Colorado was underwhelming, playing just 11 minutes in five games. She subsequently entered the transfer portal, a decision that didn’t resonate with her dad, though. He commented on the move:“Which was stupid. You get a team before you enter the portal. That’s what I would advise a child. I know it’s illegal, c’mon. Everybody knows somebody that knows somebody that knows somebody. You kind of want them to do something… And she has truly been advised.”Pilar Sanders has always been supportive of her children’s careers, with Shelomi repaying the faith with an impressive 2024-25 season at Alabama A&amp;M. She played in 26 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 1.2 points, 0.3 assists, and 0.4 rebounds.The state of Pilar Sanders’ relationship with Deion SandersAlthough Pilar Sanders and Deion Sanders were married from 1999 till 2015, the two have not hidden their differences in recent times. The Colorado coach took a jab at her during a team meeting in fall camp.She returned the energy in a recent interview with her sons while attending a Cleveland Browns game. She implied she’d rather that Shedeur not start than sit a game out with her ex-husband. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, there might still be a subtle extension of support between the two, with Pilar recently posting herself in a Colorado shirt while cooking. While nothing in the post explicitly states so, it might be her subtle way of supporting Coach Prime as he recovers from his recent surgery.