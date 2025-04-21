Pilar Sanders cherishes biggest moment of son Shedeur's life at Folsom Field, shares adorable snaps on IG

Shedeur Sanders is just a few days away from beginning his professional journey in the NFL. He spent the last two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes and helped them rise from a 1-11 campaign in 2022.

During the program's annual spring game on Saturday, the Buffs retired his jersey along with 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter's jersey. Coach Prime was not the only one present at Folsom Field to pay tribute to his son's achievements in Boulder. Shedeur Sanders' mom, Pilar Sanders, was also present to cheer on her son's jersey retirement.

On Instagram, Pilar shared a series of photos of her time at Folsom Field during the spring game. The photos included snippets of the QB during his jersey retirement. It also showcased the quarterback's jersey number and name etched into Folsom Field. Shedeur also posed with his brother Shilo, who is also preparing for the 2025 NFL draft.

"Shedeur Sanders #2 LEGENDARY," Pilar wrote in the caption.

At the postgame press conference, Deion Sanders talked about retiring his son's and Hunter's jerseys. He said both were grateful and also expressed his gratitude to Colorado AD Rick George.

"I looked in both their eyes, and they were pleased, they were thankful, and they were proud." Coach Prime said. "That means a lot to me. I'm one of those guys who, I don't want to tell you how I feel right off the rip. I'm not going to really wait, so I give you your flowers now. I'm not going to wait 20 years down the street."

Shedeur Sanders drops funny remark on his parents after failing to make them walk together during Senior Day

Coach Prime walked his sons onto the field during the team's Senior Day. However, when the boys went to greet their mother, Pilar Sanders, the Colorado coach stepped away instead of meeting his ex-wife.

On his eponymous show on YouTube in December, the quarterback talked about the moment:

"That was real fun, walking on Senior Day. The funniest part was my dad and my mom seeing each other 25 yards away and just walking closer. Yeah, that was the funniest thing for me on Senior Day. That definitely gave me a good heckle." (TS-5:20 onwards)

Coach Prime got married to Pilar in 1999 after his divorce from his first wife. They have three children: Shedeur, Shilo and daughter Shelomi. The couple then filed for divorce in 2013 and began walking their own separate paths while taking care of their children.

