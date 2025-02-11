"Played over 800 snaps": CFB analyst puts Jordan Seaton on the mountain top after a breakout year in Colorado

Jordan Seaton lived up to the hype at Colorado last season. The former five-star prospect started all games for the Buffaloes in the 2024 season, ensuring a massive improvement in their pass protection compared to 2023 when they were one of the worst in the landscape.

On the Hard Count with J.D. Pickell podcast, J.D. Pickell picked Seaton among the best true sophomores for the upcoming season. The Colorado offensive lineman was the only player from his position to make the last showcasing his impact.

Pickell listed Seaton as No. 7 on the list, which included the likes of Jeremiah Smith, Dylan Stewart and DJ Lagway. Pickell noted that Seaton's versatility made him stand out among true freshman offensive linemen last season as he was involved in almost every play for Colorado.

“Jordan Seaton was the best offensive lineman as a freshman last year in college football,” Pickell said (Timestamp 3:42).

“Played over 800 snaps, sit with that for a second … Jordan Seaton as a true freshman allowed three sacks in the Big 12, which has some good defensive lines.”

Seaton’s impressive efforts and standout freshman campaign earned him national recognition, getting named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. Additionally, he received an Honorable Mention for Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Jordan Seaton discusses the absence of top stars in Colorado practice

Jordan Seaton provided an in-depth perspective on Colorado’s evolving dynamics and the Buffs’ rigorous training regimen following the conclusion of the 2024 season. After appearing in all 14 games for the Buffaloes last season, he's set for a bigger role in 2025.

In a YouTube video posted by Well Off Media last week, Seaton discussed how the absence of last season's seniors now bound for the NFL draft is felt. He reflected on how Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and others laid a strong foundation within the program, helping shape its culture and direction.

“It’s hard coming to the facility not having Shedeur, Trav (Hunter), LaJohntay (Wester), Jimmy (Horn Jr.), (LaVonta) Bentley,” Seaton explained.

“It's hard coming to the facility and not having those guys around. But they left a good foundation here. So now all we gotta do is put our head down and work.”

Colorado will count on players like Seaton to maintain the success it recorded last year. The Buffaloes finished with a 9-4 record, including an Alamo Bowl loss to BYU. The program is committed to getting better under coach Deion Sanders next season.

