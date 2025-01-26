Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Arizona ft. Tetairoa McMillan, Jonah Savaiinaea and more

The Arizona Wildcats did not have a successful season, only winning four games and finishing third last in the Big 12. It was a bad start to the tenure of Brent Brennan as the team's coach. Under Jedd Fisch in 2023, the team won 10 games. However, that was in the Pac-12 and the team transferred to the Big 12 in 2024.

It will not be easy for the Wildcats to get back into championship contention next season. They had a bad season and now some of their best players are leaving for the NFL draft, including star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan

The Arizona Wildcats were fortunate to have one of the best players in college football last season, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Without him, the Wildcats' season would have been even worse. He had 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight TDs in 2024.

As a result of his great season, and his equally strong 2023 season, McMillan has declared for the draft, foregoing his final season of NCAA eligibility.

He is projected to be one of the top picks in the draft and is viewed as the top wide receiver in the class by almost all draft experts. Pro Football Focus has him as the third-ranked player in the draft, whereas NFL Draft Buzz has him fifth.

Jonah Savaiinaea

The only other player from Arizona who is ranked by Pro Football Focus is offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea. They have him as the 69th-ranked player in the draft, projecting him as a third-round pick.

Savaiinaea has been a stable force for the Wildcats throughout his career. He is declaring for the NFL draft with one year of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Rayshon Luke

Running back Rayshon Luke will be available in the 2025 NFL draft, but it is not clear whether he will be drafted. He only had four carries for 13 yards this past season. He had more plays as a receiver, making six receptions for 52 yards.

Justin Flowe

Linebacker Justin Flowe finished his fourth season of college football this year. He spent his first three seasons at Oregon before transferring to Arizona in 2024. In his first and only season at Arizona, he had 45 total tackles, including 14 solo efforts and a sack. He is projected to be an undrafted free agent.

