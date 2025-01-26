Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Baylor ft. Monaray Baldwin, Rara Dillworth and more

The Baylor Bears had a largely successful season in 2024. After a disastrous season in 2023 when they only won three games, the Bears bounced back in a big way, winning eight games and qualifying for a bowl game. Although they lost the Texas Bowl 44-31 to LSU, it was still a strong season.

Next season, the Bears will need to replace some members of their roster to replicate their success. There are a handful of players entering the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Baylor

Monaray Baldwin

Wide receiver Monaray Baldwin will enter the 2025 NFL draft after finishing four seasons with the Bears. He started his career with the Bears in 2021 and has since grown into an effective wide receiver.

Although no players from Baylor are viewed as top prospects this season, Monaray Baldwin is given the best chance of getting drafted based on his average ranking.

This past season, Baldwin registered 27 receptions for 478 yards and five TDs. He missed two games this season as a result of injuries.

Rara Dillworth

Linebacker Rara Dillworth has not had a stable college career, but he is entering the 2025 NFL draft after four college seasons. Dillworth spent the first two years of his career with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

However, he opted to enter the transfer portal after the 2022 season and went to East Carolina where he had the best season of his career.

Despite his strong 2023 season, Dillworth opted to transfer again, this time moving to Baylor in 2024. This past season, he had 10 total tackles, including seven solo efforts.

Steve Linton

Steve Linton is another linebacker the Bears will need to replace because he is entering the NFL draft. Linton played six seasons of college football, four of which were at Syracuse.

However, he played the 2023 season at Texas Tech and transferred to Baylor in 2024. This past season, he had 26 total tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Campbell Barrington

Offensive lineman Campbell Barrington is also available to NFL teams. He started his career at BYU before transferring to Baylor in 2023. He has been a stable presence since then.

Hal Presley

Wide receiver Hal Presley has announced that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL draft after four years with the Bears. This past season, he had 31 receptions for 429 yards and three TDs.

