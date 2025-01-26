  • home icon
  • Players announced for 2025 NFL Draft from BYU ft. Tyler Batty, Marque Collins, and more

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Jan 26, 2025 16:21 GMT
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Arizona State - Source: Imagn
The BYU Cougars had a largely successful season but narrowly missed out on a chance to play in the Big 12 Championship Game. However, they were able to win one of the most anticipated non-playoff bowl games of the year, the Alamo Bowl, defeating No. 23-ranked Colorado 36-14.

The Cougars finished this past season as the No. 17-ranked team in the nation. They will look to improve on that position in 2025. However, to do that, they must overcome the loss of several players to the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from BYU

Tyler Batty

Defensive end Tyler Batty is the highest-ranked player from BYU entering the 2025 NFL draft and the only one it projects to be drafted. He is the 177th-ranked player by Pro Football Focus and 58th-ranked defensive end at NFL Draft Buzz.

Batty has spent five seasons with BYU. This past season, he registered 59 total tackles, including 33 solo efforts, two passes defended, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

Marque Collins

After a seven-year college career, Cornerback Marque Collins has also declared for the NFL draft. At 24 years old, he will be one of the oldest players entering the draft.

Before transferring to BYU this season, he had spent six years with the Weber State Wildcats. In his first season with the BYU Cougars, Collins had 24 total tackles, including 16 solo efforts, eight passes defended, and two interceptions. Unfortunately for him, this is a strong cornerback class, hence, he might go undrafted.

Keanu Hill

Tight end Keanu Hill is finishing a six-year college career, the entirety of which he spent with the Cougars. Hill had an interesting career change last offseason when he was asked to switch from wide receiver to tight end. It was a success, as he had 12 receptions for 108 yards and a TD while being an effective blocker. It could earn him a draft selection.

Connor Pay

Offensive lineman Connor Pay missed a few games this season due to injury. However, in the games he played, he performed well. He is entering the NFL draft but will likely sign as an undrafted free agent.

Jakob Robinson

Cornerback Jakob Robinson is finishing a five-year career, four of which he spent with the Cougars. This past season, he had 43 tackles, five passes defended, one forced fumble, and three interceptions. He is expected to go undrafted.

