Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Clemson ft. Phil Mafah, Barrett Carter and more

The Clemson Tigers had a strong season, winning 10 games and qualifying for the College Football Playoff. Although they lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Texas Longhorns, they won the ACC Championship Game to qualify for the playoffs in the first place.

It was a bounce-back year for the Tigers after they had less than 10 wins in 2023 for the first time since 2010.

However, the Clemson Tigers' roster will not be the same next season. The team has several players who are leaving the team for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL Draft from Clemson

Phil Mafah

Running back Phil Mafah is entering the NFL draft after four years playing for the Tigers. This past season, he had his most successful season, eclipsing the 1000-yard mark for the first time.

He had 216 carries for 1,115 yards and eight TDs. Mafah steadily improved throughout his college career, increasing his carries and yardage each season.

Mafah also played an effective role as a situational receiver this season. He had 21 receptions for 103 yards, adding to his total offensive output.

Barrett Carter

Linebacker Barrett Carter is entering the NFL draft after four years with the Tigers. Pro Football Focus has him as the 114th-ranked player in the draft, which ranks first among players from Clemson this year.

He registered 82 tackles, including 42 solo efforts, seven passes defended and 3.5 sacks this season.

In 2024, Barrett Carter became the seventh player in school history to be named as a finalist for the Butkus Award. Additionally, he is a two-time All-America selection.

Jake Briningstool

Tight end Jake Briningstool is also ending a four-year tenure with the Tigers to enter the NFL draft. This past season, he had 49 receptions for 530 yards and seven TDs.

He is ranked 131st by Pro Football Focus. At 6-foot-6, Bringingstool is a dual-threat tight end. He is effective offensively, but is also a great option when the team needs an extra blocker.

R.J. Mickens

Safety R.J. Mickens is ranked 190th by Pro Football Focus and is the last Clemson player on their big board. Mickens is finishing a five-year career with the Tigers. This past season, he took a big step forward, registering 76 total tackles, including 44 solo efforts, seven passes defended and two interceptions.

