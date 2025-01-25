Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Colorado ft. Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and more

The Colorado Buffaloes had a largely successful season, finishing with a winning record for the first time in years. The team has progressed quickly under head coach Deion Sanders, but it will have a tough time repeating its success next season.

Colorado is one of the teams that is most impacted by players leaving for the 2025 NFL draft. It is losing several stars, including 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Colorado

Travis Hunter

Two-way star Travis Hunter is the most notable player entering the 2025 NFL draft from the Colorado Buffaloes. Hunter won the Heisman Trophy this season as the best player in college football. He is projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming draft and is even in consideration to be the first pick.

Hunter had 96 receptions for 1258 yards and 15 TDs as a wide receiver this past season. As a cornerback, he registered 35 tackles, including 24 solo efforts, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble and four interceptions.

Shedeur Sanders

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is also one of the biggest names entering the 2025 NFL draft. Coach Prime's son is expected to be in the mix to be one of the first picks in the draft. The Tennessee Titans are expected by many draft experts to pick a QB, and if that is the case, it will likely be Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward. Sanders completed 353 of 477 passes for 4134 yards and 37 TDs this season.

Shilo Sanders

Although he does not get as much attention as his brother, safety Shilo Sanders will also enter the NFL draft after finishing his final season of eligibility. The senior dealt with injuries this season but still registered 67 tackles, including 44 solo efforts, two passes defended, one sack and one forced fumble. He is projected to be a late-round pick.

Herman Smith III

Colorado Safety Herman Smith III announced in late December that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. He was used primarily as a special teams player in 2024, finishing the season with five tackles, including three solo efforts.

BJ Green

Defensive end BJ Green announced his intention to enter the 2025 NFL draft in early January. He transferred to Colorado this past season and performed well playing for Deion Sanders. He registered 33 tackles, including 19 solo efforts, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

Justin Mayers

Offensive lineman Justin Mayers officially announced his intention to enter the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. He made the announcement two weeks after a strong performance at the Hula Bowl.

