Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from FSU ft. Azareye'h Thomas, DJ Uiagalelei, and more

FSU did not have a strong 2024 season. Despite entering as one of the favorites to win the ACC, the Seminoles floundered all season and finished last in the entire conference. It was a shocking season for a team that went 13-1 in 2023, not losing until the Orange Bowl against Georgia.

This season, everything that could go wrong did go wrong for Florida State. Heading into next season, the team will need to try to put this season in the past so that it can get back to its typical winning ways. To do that, it will need to replace some key players entering the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from FSU

Azareye'h Thomas

Despite FSU's horrible year, there are still some players from the Seminoles who had strong seasons. Defensive back Azareye'h Thomas is one of them. In his third season with the school, he registered 53 total tackles, including 36 solo efforts, four passes defended and one interception.

Thomas decided to forego his final season of NCAA eligibility to enter the 2025 NFL draft. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the best player from the Seminoles in the upcoming draft. He is listed as the 84th-ranked player on their big board.

Fentrell Cypress II

Fentrell Cypress II finished his second year at FSU this past season and his fifth in college. The defensive back took a step back in 2024, registering 27 total tackles, including 18 solo efforts and five passes defended. That is down from 40 tackles and seven passes defended in 2023. Despite that, he is still the 208th-ranked player at Pro Football Focus.

DJ Uiagalelei

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was brought into Florida State last offseason to help reach the next level. He was not successful in doing that by any means. He only appeared in the first five games of the season before going down with an injury.

However, in those games, he only won once and had just one game with a QBR over 50. He completed 84 passes for 1065 yards and four touchdowns. He is ranked 291st by Pro Football Focus.

Ryan Fitzgerald

Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald had a strong season despite FSU being disappointing around him. He made all 13 of his field goal attempts, including five over 50 yards. He never missed an extra point either. As a result, Pro Football Focus has him as the 297th-ranked player in the draft.

