Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Georgia Tech ft. Jackson Hawes, Zeek Biggers, and more

Although the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets did not qualify for the College Football Playoff, they still had a successful season. Their second straight season comprised a positive record and impressive wins. Most notably, they handed Miami their first loss in November.

After winning seven games this year, the Yellow Jackets will try to rise into the elite ranks of the Atlantic Coast Conference. To do that, they should replace some key pieces leaving for the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Georgia Tech

Jackson Hawes

Tight end Jackson Hawes is the best player from Georgia Tech entering the 2025 NFL draft according to Pro Football Focus. They have him listed as the 138th-ranked player in the draft.

Hawes transferred to the Yellow Jackets before the 2024 season and had the best season of his career. He had previously spent three seasons at Yale. In 2024, he had 16 receptions for 195 yards while also being an effective blocker. Standing 6-feet-5, he should be an attractive tight end to many NFL teams.

Zeek Biggers

Defensive lineman Zeek Biggers is the only other Yellow Jackets player ranked by Pro Football Focus. They have him as the 263rd-ranked player in the draft. He played all four seasons of his career at Georgia Tech.

Despite being ranked by Pro Football Focus, Biggers had his worst stat line since his rookie season. However, this is largely because he missed three games because of injuries. In the 10 games he appeared in, he registered 23 total tackles, including 12 solo efforts, three passes defended and one sack.

Weston Franklin

Offensive lineman Weston Franklin has declared for the 2025 NFL draft, and as a result, the most stable presence at Georgia Tech over the past three seasons is gone. The center started 38 games over the past three seasons and was the team's second-highest-rated pass blocker this past season.

Trenilyas Tatum

Linebacker Trenilyas Tatum announced that he is entering the 2025 NFL draft. He has been a member of the Yellow Jackets for four seasons and has steadily improved. However, he took an even bigger step forward than normal in 2024, registering 55 total tackles, including 36 solo efforts, two passes defended, two sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

