Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Illinois ft. Ezekiel Holmes and Pat Bryant

The Illinois Fighting Illini took a big step forward this season, winning 10 games, including a 21-17 win over No. 15 South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl. The team was not expected to compete in the Big Ten but finished the season ranked No. 20. An upset loss to Minnesota prevented them from contending for a College Football Playoff spot.

Despite missing the playoffs, it was a successful season for Illinois. The Fighting Illinois qualified for a bowl game after missing out last season. Their win over South Carolina marked their first bowl victory since 2011.

To repeat their success in 2025 will be a challenging task. The first step will be to replace the talent that they are losing to the NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Illinois

Ezekiel Holmes

Defensive lineman Ezekiel Holmes ended his seven-year college career on Jan. 10 after declaring for the NFL draft.

"To Coach Smith and Coach Stoker, thank you for taking a chance on me all those years ago to play for the Orange and Blue. To Coach Bielema and to the position coaches I've had over the course of my time here, thank you all for teaching me and developing me into the player I am today, pouring of this sport into me. ...

"I am forever grateful to you for sticking with me through those times."

Holmes registered eight total tackles, one pass defended, one sack and one forced fumble in 2024.

Pat Bryant

Wide receiver Pat Bryant declared for the 2025 NFL draft in December. He wrote on X:

"After much thought, prayer, and discussions with my family, I am proud to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. THis decision marks the next step in pursuing my dream, and I am ready for the challenges ahead."

Bryant had one of the best seasons in 2024. He registered 54 receptions for 984 yards and 10 TDs. He spent his entire four-year career with the Fighting Illini.

