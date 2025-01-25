Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Iowa ft. Kaleb Johnson

The Iowa Hawkeyes had an up-and-down season in 2024. Although the team amassed eight wins, it was hard for fans to ignore disappointing, upset losses to UCLA and Michigan State. Had they won those games, they might have had a chance of making the college football playoff.

That was not the case, and as a result, the Iowa Hawkeyes will look to build on their eight-win season in 2025. For the Hawkeyes to succeed, they must replace any players who have declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Fortunately for them, they only have one player entering the draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Iowa

Kaleb Johnson

Running back Kaleb Johnson announced on Dec. 1, 2024, that he was declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. He decided to forego his final season of NCAA eligibility by declaring for the draft. This past season, he had a breakout year, rushing for 1537 yards and 21 touchdowns on 240 carries. He also helped as a receiver, making 22 catches for 188 yards and two TDs.

When Johnson announced his intention to leave Iowa to enter the NFL draft, he made a post on Instagram.

"As I write this letter, my heart is filled with gratitude and appreciation for the incredible journey I've experienced as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes. It has been an honor to wear the black and gold and represent this program, this university, and this community that means so much to me."

Johnson continued his statement, thanking the fans, his coaches, and his teammates.

"To the fans, thank you for your unwavering support, week in and week out... To my coaches, thank you for believing in me, challenging me, and pushing me to be the best version of myself both on and off the field... To my teammates, you are more than just teammates, you are family."

Finally, he announced his intention to enter the NFL draft.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to take the next step in my journey and declare for the 2025 NFL draft. This decision was not made lightly, but it is with great excitement and anticipation that I embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead. The foundation I've built here at Iowa has prepared me for this moment, and I carry the Hawkeye spirit with me as I move forward."

Pro Football Focus projects that Kaleb Johnson is a late second or early third-round pick.

