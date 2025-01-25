Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Maryland ft. Jordan Phillips and Tai Felton

The Maryland Terrapins did not have a successful 2024 season. After three straight years of having a winning season alongside bowl game success, the Terrapins regressed significantly, winning only four games and failing to qualify for a bowl game.

Heading into the 2025 season, the Terrapins will be looking to get back in contention in the Big Ten. To do that, they will need to overcome the loss of a few players to the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Maryland

Jordan Phillips

Maryland defensive lineman Jordan Phillips still has two seasons of NCAA eligibility, but he has foregone them to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Phillips made the announcement on X on December 5th.

"I want to take a moment to give all thanks and praise to God for always being by my side, guiding me through every challenge and blessing me with the strength to reach this point. I also want to express my deepest gratitude to my mom, who has made countless sacrifices. A special thank you to Coach (Mike) Locksley, Coach Brian Williams, Coach Ryan Davis and his staff."

"Your wisdom, guidance and belief in me have shaped me into the player and person I am today. I am truly grateful for each and every one of you. Thank you for being a part of my journey. With that being said, I'd like to take this opportunity to announce that I'm declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Terps Nation, it's been real. Thank you for your support."

Phillips had 29 tackles, including 17 solo efforts this past season.

Tai Felton

Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton has also declared for the NFL draft. He released a statement on December 2nd, thanking everyone who helped make his dream a reality.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me to play football at this level and guiding me through trials and tribulations throughout my life and career. I want to thank Coach Locks, the staff, and the entire University of Maryland for giving me an opportunity to attend a prestigious university and play major Division I college football."

"Terp Nation, I'm forever grateful for the love and support you've shown me over the years. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL draft."

Felton had 96 receptions for 1124 yards and nine TDs in 2024.

