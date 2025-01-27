  • home icon
  Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Miami ft. Cam Ward, Xavier Restrepo and more

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Jan 27, 2025 17:42 GMT
NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami - Source: Imagn
The Miami Hurricanes had a successful season, finishing third in the ACC and nearly qualifying for the College Football Playoff. They reached double-digit wins for the first time in 2017, due in large part to the addition of quarterback Cam Ward.

However, to replicate that success, the team will need to do it without Cam Ward and several other key players. The Hurricanes have several players set to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Miami

Cam Ward

QB Cam Ward finished as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in his first season with Miami. He registered 305 completions for 4,313 yards and 39 TDs. Pro Football Focus has him as the 17th-ranked player in the draft, which is lower than most outlets. Most mock drafts project him as a top-five pick, with some having him going first to the Tennessee Titans.

Xavier Restrepo

Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo had his second straight 1000+ yard season in 2024. He had 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 TDs. It was his fifth and final season at Miami as he is entering the draft. Pro Football Focus has him as the 50th-ranked prospect.

Elijah Arroyo

Tight end Elijah Arroyo is the 80th-ranked prospect in the draft according to Pro Football Focus. In his fourth and final season with the Hurricanes, he had 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven TDs.

Tyler Baron

Defensive lineman Tyler Baron is ranked 112th by Pro Football Focus. He transferred to the Hurricanes this past offseason after spending four years at Tennessee. In 2024, he registered 38 tackles, including 18 solo efforts, and a forced fumble.

Simeon Barrow Jr.

Defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. had a strong first season in Miami after transferring from Michigan State. He registered 30 total tackles, including 13 solo efforts, one pass defended and one forced fumble. He is ranked 121st by Pro Football Focus.

Damien Martinez

Pro Football Focus ranks running back Damien Martinez 123rd in the upcoming draft. After transferring from Oregon State in the offseason, Martinez had a strong first season. He had 159 carries for 1,002 yards and 10 TDs.

Elijah Alston

Defensive lineman Elijah Alston had 19 tackles, one pass defended and an interception in his first season in Miami after transferring from Marshall. He is listed as the 224th-ranked prospect according to Pro Football Focus.

Samuel Brown

Wide receiver Samuel Brown is ranked 226th at Pro Football Focus. In his first season with the Hurricanes after transferring from Houston, he had 36 catches for 509 yards and two TDs.

Jalen Rivers

Offensive lineman Jalen Rivers split his time between left tackle and left guard in 2024. Pro Football Focus has him as the 251st-ranked prospect ahead of the draft.

Andres Borregales

Kicker Andres Borregales lands as the 300th-ranked prospect by Pro Football Focus. He had a strong final season with the Hurricanes, making 18 of his 19 field goal attempts, and never missing in 62 extra point attempts.

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
