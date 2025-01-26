Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Michigan ft. Mason Graham

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign following their National Championship run last season. Despite an 8-5 campaign, the Wolverines are loaded with NFL talent and will likely lose several key players in the 2025 NFL Draft in April.

Michigan got the last laugh despite a disappointing season, taking down arch-rival Ohio State 13-10 in Columbus before defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl to cap off Sherrone Moore's first season as the head coach in Ann Arbor.

As of Friday's deadline to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, six Wolverines made announcements to enter April's draft. Here is a look at who Michigan will lose entering the offseason.

Players announced for 2025 NFL Draft from Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines could have four players selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Colston Loveland, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson and Mason Graham are each projected to fly off the board in the first round of the draft.

Graham will likely be the first Wolverine to come off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, with many expecting the All-American to come off the board within the first ten picks. Graham racked up 46 tackles, seven for loss, and 3.5 sacks in his junior season.

Johnson will likely follow, coming off an injury-riddled junior campaign that saw him appear in six games. He caught two interceptions despite his shortened season, returning both for touchdowns. Kenneth Grant and Colston Loveland are likely interchangeable in the bottom half of the first round.

Grant entered the NFL Draft following his junior season, racking up 32 tackles, seven for loss and 3.0 sacks. Loveland, another junior prospect, is entering the draft after catching 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns in just ten games.

The Wolverines' running back tandem of Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards are also set to kick off their professional careers in the NFL. Mullings enjoyed a breakout campaign in his redshirt senior season, racking up 983 yards from scrimmage on 191 touches with 12 total touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards posted another down season following a breakout 2022 campaign, racking up 672 yards and five total touchdowns on 146 carries. Both are slated to come off the board on day two of the draft.

