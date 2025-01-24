Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Mississippi State ft. Stone Blanton

In 2024, the Mississippi State Bulldogs had one of their worst seasons in program history. They only won two games and finished last in the SEC. It marked the second consecutive year the Bulldogs did not qualify for a bowl game. They had previously qualified for 13 straight bowl games dating back to the 2010 season.

The Bulldogs lost their final three games of the season, last registering a victory 45-20 over UMass on Nov. 2. Their only other win this past season was against Eastern Kentucky in the season opener.

With the season over, the Bulldogs will look ahead to try to improve for the 2025 season. Fortunately, players declaring for the 2025 NFL draft will not severely impact them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Mississippi State

As most fans would expect from a team that finished with two wins, the Mississippi State Bulldogs were not bursting with talent. As a result, only one player is entering the 2025 NFL draft, linebacker Stone Blanton. He registered 125 defensive tackles last season, including 34 solo efforts.

Trending

Blanton declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 15, the deadline day. He announced his decision on Instagram, writing a few words to thank his family, teammates, and coaches.

"After much prayer and thoughtful consideration, I am humbled and exited to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. This journey has been filled with unforgettable moments, lessons, and blessings. First and foremost, I want to thank Mississippi State University and the University of South Carolina for their unwavering support, guidance, and the incredible opportunities they provided me on and off the field. To my coaches, teammates, and the fans - your belief in me has fueled my passion and determination."

He continued by writing about the next chapter of his life.

"As I step into this next chapter, I carry with me the strength and wisdom of Jeremiah 29:11: 'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.' I am trusting in his plan and am ready to embrace this new adventure with faith and gratitude."

The Mississippi State Bulldogs must replace him on their offensive line next season. He was a bright spot on a team with only a few.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback