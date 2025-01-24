Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Oklahoma ft. Tyler Keltner, Spencer Brown, and more

The Oklahoma Sooners have been a historically successful college football program. From 2015 to 2020, they won the Pac-12 Championship six years in a row. However, the team moved to the SEC this past season and struggled while facing tougher competition.

The Sooners registered six wins and only narrowly qualified for a bowl game. They needed a win over No. 11-ranked Alabama in the second to the last game of the season to qualify. However, it was not always a poor season for the Sooners, as they won four of their first five games.

The Sooners will try to maintain their early-season success throughout next year's second season in the SEC. Fortunately, they do not need to worry about many losses to the NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners have a few players declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, but none are star players. As a result, the Sooners can build their roster for next season, knowing that they still have most of their best players.

Kicker Tyler Keltner is one of the most significant players on the Sooners roster, leaving the team for the NFL draft. He came to the team this season after transferring from Florida State.

He immediately became one of the most important players on special teams. He was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Temple in Week 1 when he kicked field goals from 50, 42, and 24 yards. His 50-yard kick was the first from a Sooners player since 2021.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown is declaring for the NFL draft after only one season with the Sooners. He previously spent parts of four seasons as a member of the Michigan State Spartans. He struggled to get into the lineup in his only season with the Sooners.

However, he started the final four games when injuries began to pile up for the team at the end of the season. His play at right tackle was significant to Oklahoma's upset win over Alabama.

Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. has declared for the NFL draft after four seasons with the Sooners. He registered 55 tackles in 2024, including 34 solo efforts.

Lastly, linebacker Danny Stutsman enters the NFL draft after four seasons in Oklahoma. He had 110 tackles in 2024, including 44 solo efforts and a sack.

