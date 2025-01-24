Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Ole Miss ft. Jaxson Dart, Walter Nolen, and more

The Ole Miss Rebels had a successful season, finishing as the No. 14-ranked team in the nation. However, the season ended disappointingly, as they narrowly missed a spot in the College Football Playoff. They would have qualified if they had not been upset by Florida 24-17 in the second to the last game of the season.

However, they were upset and needed to settle for a bowl game matchup against Duke. There, they defeated Duke 52-20.

In 2025, replicating their success will not be easy for the Rebels. They are one of the teams that NFL draft declarations will most impact. Although they do not have many players declaring, they are losing a few of their best players, including star quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart

The Ole Miss Rebels have quarterback Jaxson Dart, one of the most high-profile players who has declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Dart was one of the best quarterbacks in college football in 2024, completing 276 of 398 passes for 4279 yards and 29 TDs.

Dart was not viewed as one of the best quarterback options in the draft throughout most of the season, but his bowl game performance against Duke turned heads. He completed 27 of 35 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns in the game.

As a result, some draft analysts have started to include Dart as one of the best QB options after the top two, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. Although opinions are still divided in the draft community on Dart, there is no doubt that his draft stock has risen considerably. He will be hard for Ole Miss to replace in 2025.

Walter Nolen

Defensive tackle Walter Nolen has also declared for the 2025 NFL draft, which will be a significant loss for the Rebels' defensive line. He was effective in his first year at Ole Miss, registering 48 total tackles, including 26 solo efforts, two passes defended, and 6.5 sacks.

Chris Paul Jr.

Linebacker Chris Paul Jr. is the last Rebels player who declared for the 2025 NFL draft. He played one season for the Rebels after transferring from Arkansas. In 2024, he registered 86 tackles, including 48 solo efforts, four passes defended, 3.5 sacks, and an interception.

