Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Purdue ft. Marcus Mbow and DJ Wingfield

Two years into Ryan Walters' tenure as coach of the Purdue Boilermakers, things are not going well. In the final season of Joff Brohm's tenure in 2022, the team won eight games and finished first in the Big Ten West.

However, since Walters took over, the team went 4-8 in 2023 and 1-11 in 2024. Only winning one win this season meant they finished last in the Big Ten.

As a result, the Boilermakers will need to make big adjustments to get back into a competitive position next year. One of the things they will need to do is find replacements for players leaving for the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Purdue

Marcus Mbow

Boilermakers' offensive lineman Marcus Mbow announced in early December that he is choosing to forego his final year of NCAA eligibility to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Mbow, who started his career at Purdue in 2021, made the announcement on X.

"The last four years at Purdue have helped shape me to where I am today, and I wouldn't trade my experience for anything. Thank you to all the coaches, trainers, teammates, fans and brothers that have helped me grow. I am forever thankful.

"After careful consideration and prayers, I will be foregoing my last year of eligibility and declaring for the NFL draft. I am extremely excited and appreciative of the next step in my life."

Pro Football Focus has him as the 81st-ranked prospect in the draft and projects that he will be drafted in the late third or early fourth round.

Mbow began his career at Purdue in 2021, playing only four games and utilizing that year as a redshirt season. In 2022, he was promoted to a starting position and started all 14 of the team's games.

In 2023, he was expected to be an impactful player on the offensive line but an injury sidelined him for six games. He was healthy in 2024, and as a result, played all 12 games.

DJ Wingfield

Offensive lineman DJ Wingfield announced that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL draft in early December. However, he has since rescinded his declaration and instead entered the transfer portal.

Rather than start his NFL career, the offensive lineman has committed to USC for the 2025 season. Wingfield started 12 games for Purdue this past season, taking 674 offensive snaps.

