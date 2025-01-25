Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Rutgers ft. Kyle Monangai, Hollin Pierce, and more

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had a strong season by their standards, winning seven games and qualifying for a bowl game. They narrowly lost the Rate Bowl 44-41 to Kansas State, a team that was ranked several times throughout the season. It was the second straight seven-win season for the Scarlet Knights. Before that, they had not had a winning season since winning eight games in 2014.

To replicate their success in 2025, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will need to replace the players they are losing to the 2025 NFL draft. Good for them, there are only a few who are projected to enter the draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Rutgers

1. Kyle Monangai

Running back Kyle Monangai is the most significant player from Rutgers entering the 2025 NFL draft. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the 142nd-ranked player in the draft. He has put together a strong resume over the past two seasons, rushing for 2,541 yards over those two years.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano spoke positively about Monangai when asked about him in December.

"Kyle has just been a tremendous player for us over and over and over again," Schiano said. "You talk about answering the bell. But that's what we all see, the fans see, you guys see. What people don't see is how he prepares each and every day in this building and what a great example he is, not only in the running back room, but to our team."

2. Hollin Pierce

Offensive lineman Hollin Pierce is a great story, transforming himself from a walk-on to an NFL draft prospect. Since arriving as a walk-on in 2020, he has steadily improved and now is projected as a late-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Schiano spoke about him in December.

"Hollin Pierce is a great story," Schiano said. "As you go through it, as you get to know him, it doesn't surprise you because he works so darned hard, but certainly when you start at the beginning, it’s a surprise. The guy got out of the car in the parking lot during COVID and said he wanted to walk on. I didn't know him from anyone."

3. Robert Longerbeam

Defensive back Robert Longerbeam is also entering the NFL draft. He is not guaranteed to be drafted but could be picked up in the seventh round. This season, he registered 43 tackles, including 25 solo efforts, 11 passes defended and two interceptions.

