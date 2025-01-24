Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from South Carolina ft. Nick Emmanwori, T.J. Sanders, and more

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been trending positively the past two years. In a display of confidence, the Gamecocks signed head coach Shane Beamer to a contract extension on Friday. The new contract will keep him as the head coach of the Gamecocks until the 2030 season.

South Carolina won nine games in 2024, and as a result, was given one of the most competitive non-playoff bowl games. They finished the season as the No. 15-ranked team in the nation but lost 21-17 to No. 20-ranked Illinois in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The Gamecocks had several impressive wins this season, including a 17-14 win over No. 16-ranked Clemson in the regular season finale.

Despite the great season, the Gamecocks narrowly missed out on an appearance in the college football playoff. If they are going to replicate their success in 2025 and take another step forward, they will need to replace players who have declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft for South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori

Safety Nick Emmanwori will not return to the Gamecocks backfield next season after declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. The junior played for South Carolina in all three of his college football seasons. This past season, he took a step forward as a playmaker, registering 88 tackles, including 57 solo efforts, and two passes defended.

Where Emmanwori really stood out this season was as an offensive weapon on the defense. He had four interceptions, two of which he returned four TDs. He is the 85th-ranked player in the draft by Pro Football Focus.

Raheim Sanders

Running back Raheim Sanders will be one of the most challenging players for the South Carolina Gamecocks to replace next season. he led the team in carries with 183, rushing yards with 881, and rushing TDs with 11.

He was a big part of what made the Gamecocks offense so effective this season. The next closest running back, Oscar Adaway III, only had 295 rushing yards. He is ranked 221st by Pro Football Focus.

T.J. Sanders

Defensive tackle T.J. Sanders is the best player leaving the Gamecocks for the NFL draft according to Pro Football Focus. He is their 35th-ranked prospect. Sanders was extremely effective for the Gamecocks this season, registering 51 tackles, including 29 solo efforts, one pass defended, and four sacks. Depending on team needs, he could be a first-round draft pick.

