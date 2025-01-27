Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Syracuse ft. Kyle McCord, Alijah Clark, and more

The Syracuse Orange have not been the most successful football team in recent years. However, that changed in 2024 in their first season under coach Fran Brown. The team broke the 10-win threshold for the first time since 2018 and finished as the 21st-ranked team in the nation.

The Orange will look to replicate their success in 2025 to compete for the ACC championship. To do that, they must replace key members on their roster who departed for the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Syracuse

Kyle McCord

Quarterback Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse this past season after three years at Ohio State. He spent one season as the starter and performed well. However, he moved to Syracuse after the Buckeyes recruited Will Howard.

His transfer was a good move as he had a truly outstanding season. He completed 391 of 592 passing attempts for 4779 yards and 34 TDs. As a result, Pro Football Focus has him as the 136th-ranked player in the draft and the highest-ranked player from the Orange.

Alijah Clark

Defensive back Alijah Clark was a standout for the Orange in his third season with the team. He came to Syracuse in 2022 after redshirting one year at Rutgers. He has opted to forego his final season of eligibility to enter the 2025 NFL draft. Pro Football Focus has him as the 181st-ranked player in the draft.

This past season, he registered numbers similar to his 2023 season: 59 tackles, including 36 solo efforts, four passes defended and an interception.

Oronde Gadsden II

Tight end Oronde Gadsden II spent his entire four-year career with the Syracuse Orange. His career has been up and down because of injuries. However, he managed to have his best season yet in 2024. He registered 73 receptions for 934 yards and seven TDs. As a result, Pro Football Focus has him as the 191st-ranked player in the draft.

Fadil Diggs

Defensive lineman Fadil Diggs is the last player from the Orange Pro Football Focus has ranked, listing him as the 194th-ranked player in the upcoming draft. He spent four seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to the Orange this past offseason.

Diggs had his best career season in his first year with the Orange. He registered 45 tackles, including 27 solo efforts, one pass defended, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

