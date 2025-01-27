Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Virginia ft. Jonas Sanker, Malcolm Greene, and more

The Virginia Cavaliers have struggled in recent years, not achieving a winning season since 2019. In 2022 and 2023, the team only managed to win three games. The Cavaliers took a small step forward in 2024, winning five matchups.

If the team is going to build on its limited success in 2024, it will need to first have a successful offseason. The Cavaliers will need to replace a few key players who are leaving the team to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Virginia

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jonas Sanker

Safety Jones Sanker is by far the highest-ranked prospect from the Virginia Cavaliers entering the 2025 NFL draft. He is the only player ranked by Pro Football Focus, listing him as the 101st-ranked player in the draft.

Trending

Despite the Cavaliers' limited success in recent years, Sanker has been a strong presence in the backfield. He spent four seasons with the Cavaliers and played significant minutes in three of those years. Although his best season came in 2023, Sanker still had a strong 2024, registering 98 total tackles, including 66 solo efforts, four passes defended, two sacks and an interception.

Malcolm Greene

Defensive back Malcolm Greene finished his fifth college season in 2024 and his second with Virginia. He transferred to the school before the 2023 season after spending the first three years of his career at Clemson.

Unfortunately for Greene, he was not able to show off his talents to NFL scouts much as he went down with an injury early in the season and only appeared in one game. In that outing, he registered three total tackles, including two solo efforts and a forced fumble.

Chris Tyree

Wide receiver Chris Tyree transferred to Virginia after four seasons with Notre Dame this past offseason. In his first years with the Cavaliers, his playing time was limited because of injuries. He only suited up in eight games, registering 24 catches for 136 yards.

Chico Bennett Jr.

Defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. played five college seasons, with the last three being with the Cavaliers. This past season, he had the highest production of his career, registering 39 total tackles, including 20 solo efforts, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception.

Bryce Carter

Lastly, defensive end Bryce Carter is entering the 2025 NFL draft after finishing his college career. He never became a stable presence in the Cavaliers lineup, only appearing in one game this past season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback