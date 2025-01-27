Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Virginia Tech ft. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Dorian Strong, and more

The Virginia Tech Hokies had a middling season, finishing in the middle of the ACC with a 6-6 record in the regular season. They narrowly qualified for a bowl game but lost the Duke's Mayo Bowl to Minnesota in early January.

The Hokies will be looking to grow next season and hopefully get a higher finish in the ACC. To reach that goal, they will need to overcome some losses. Several players are leaving the team for the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Virginia Tech

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

Virginia Tech's highest-ranked player in the draft, according to Pro Football Focus, is 107th-ranked defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland. He has spent the past two seasons with the Hokies after transferring from Florida.

In 2024, he had the best season of his career, becoming a more dynamic playmaker on the defensive line. He registered 43 total tackles, including 29 solo efforts, 16 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Dorian Strong

Cornerback Dorian Strong has spent all five seasons of his NCAA career with the Hokies. He redshirted in 2022 after an injury, allowing him to play five seasons. 2024 was his most successful year, registering 32 tackles, including 20 solo efforts, six passes defended, one forced fumble and two interceptions.

He is the 146th-ranked player in the draft according to Pro Football Focus.

Bhayshul Tuten

Pro Football Focus has running back Bhayshul Tuten listed as the 150th-ranked player in the draft. Tuten had a strong season in his second go with the Hokies, improving on his first year. He had 183 carries for 1,159 yards and 15 TDs. He spent the first two years of his career at North Carolina A&T.

Aeneas Peebles

Defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles was a strong player for the Hokies in his first season with the team. He transferred to Virginia Tech in the offseason after playing for the Duke Blue Devils for four seasons.

In 2024, he had 30 tackles, including 10 solo efforts, three passes defended and three sacks. His performance earned him a listing as the 180th-ranked player in the draft according to Pro Football Focus.

Da'Quan Felton

Wide receiver Da'Quan Felton is the 249th-ranked player according to Pro Football Focus. In his second season with Virginia Tech, he had 32 catches for 360 yards and two TDs.

Jaylin Lane

Wide receiver Jaylin Lane is the last Hokies player on the Pro Football Focus Big Board, ranked 273rd. Lane finished his fifth college season in 2024 and second with the Hokies. He had a down season, making 38 catches for 466 yards and two TDs.

