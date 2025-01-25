“Playing with fire”: CFB fans react as the New York Giants spend 'significant time' with Shedeur Sanders ahead of Shrine Bowl

Shedeur Sanders is undoubtedly one of the most coveted picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The quarterback had a brilliant college career at Colorado, and he is considered the most pro-ready quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Sanders is currently taking part in the Shrine Bowl. The quarterback has been meeting a host of teams looking to draft him in Arlington. He was reported to have had a long meeting with the New York Giants, the favorite team to draft him, at the college football all-star event.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The meeting between the Giants and Shedeur Sanders at the Shrine Bowl has got many fans excited. However, a host of others are skeptical about his ability to lead the team into a new era and are warning the front office to stay away from him. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other reactions from the fans:

"With that move, this will be their last year working for the Giants I hope. If they’re gonna gamble, I gamble with Ward," another fan wrote.

"Which makes me wish they fired both of them. And I was on board with keeping them. You all were right, these guys can’t evaluate qbs!" another fan commented.

"They're in a shi**y position. If they pass on a QB at 3 then there's no guarantee they'll get a good QB at 34. Too many teams need QB," a more reasoned reaction from a fan read.

Shedeur Sanders also met with the Tennessee Titans

The New York Giants is not the only team Shedeur Sanders has met at the Shrine Bowl. He's met a host of other teams in contention to draft him, including the Tennessee Titans. The franchise holds the first-overall pick in the draft, giving them a free run at drafting him.

However, there is speculation that the Titans may be one of the teams Shedeur Sanders is hesitant to sign with. Despite this, the franchise remains hopeful leading up to the draft. Titans' new coach Brian Callahan offered a positive assessment of the quarterback in a conversation with reporter Jim Wyatt.

“You can tell he's been raised right,” Callahan said. “He’s mature. He has a really poised way about him, and he seems like a really good kid. I enjoyed talking to him. And, you could tell he’s a guy who has been in the spotlight. He knows how to handle himself. He’s been paid money, so he has a financial perspective.”

The Titans ended up as the NFL’s worst team in 2024 with a 3-14 record while alternating between quarterbacks Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. The franchise now finds itself in an ideal position to select a franchise quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place