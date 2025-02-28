"Please don't draft him", "My QB man": Fans divided over Shedeur Sanders' brag at 2025 NFL Combine presser

College football fans are divided over Shedeur Sanders' brag during his press conference at the 2025 NFL Draft Combine.

Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks entering the draft and when asked about potentially going to a team that struggled last season, the quarterback was oozing with confidence.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back. You don't think I could come to an NFL franchise and change a program again? It's history, it's always going to repeat itself," Sanders said.

After Sanders' comment, some fans liked what he had to say and believe he will have success in the NFL.

"He didn’t lie….. Why does confidence intimidate people," wrote a user.

"MY QB MAN!," a fan wrote.

"Love the mentality," a fan added.

Other fans, however, think Sanders is being overconfident and don't think he will be able to back up his words in the NFL.

"Ugh, please don't draft him!," a fan wrote.

"There is a difference of being cocky and confident this dude is straight up cocky lol," a fan added.

Sanders did help turn around Colorado as the Buffaloes were a 1-win team in the year prior he joined and in his second year they won 9 games.

"Speaks a lot like his old man. not sure his transition to the league will be so simple though," a fan wrote.

"Stay very far away from my team," a fan added.

It's clear that college football fans are torn on whether or not Sanders will be a successful quarterback in the NFL.

But, Shedeur Sanders is ultra confident he will be able to help turn around a franchise quickly in the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders says going first overall doesn't matter to him

Shedeur Sanders is in the running to be the first quarterback off the board and the first pick.

However, if Sanders doesn't go first overall, says it doesn't matter as he points to Tom Brady who didn't even go in the first round.

“The number where you go don’t matter,” Sanders said, via NBC. “I reference Tom Brady, because he is the best of the best in all categories. He ain’t go first. So, the number you get picked don’t matter."

"I wasn’t the top-rated quarterback coming out of high school, because there a lot of things that people will like and don’t like about me. I’m realistic, and I’m realistic about my family and everything that people say that comes with it.”

Shedeur Sanders has the fourth-best odds of being selected first overall.

