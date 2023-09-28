Popular CFB analyst Joel Klatt names Shedeur Sanders his No. 1 pick amid reports of Colorado QB opting out of 2024 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders' future is already up for debate. Will he stay to play another season of college football under his father Deion Sanders next year? Or will he opt to go to the NFL draft in 2024? CFB insider Joel Klatt has weighed in on this.

A lot of factors go into a player's decision to go pro a year early. And now, another factor to consider is the staggering amount of NIL deals that the players get. According to Klatt, therein might lie the devil, in the details of the situation that Shedeur Sanders finds himself in.

Amid reports of the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback opting out of the next year's draft, Klatt has picked him up as the number 1 pick in the subsequent year.

Joel Klatt has his say on the future of Shedeur Sanders

Joel Klatt got into an argument with Colin Cowherd, who mentioned the chances of Shedeur Sanders turning pro next year. Although the Buffaloes' head coach Deion Sanders said his QB will play another season for Colorado, Cowherd believes he couldn't tell his son to not turn pro. But Klatt had a different take.

"It's not as cut and dry as it used to be. Because of NIL. So it's not just like, you have to go," Klatt said on the Colin Cowherd Show.

"Deion's gonna be there next year," Klatt said. "So is Travis Hunter, I would assume they're gonna do better in the portal. They are having recruits calling them at a staggering rate right now, 2024 class, 2025 class. So in my estimation, this is the worst they will be. Right now. So Shedeur can think to himself listen, I'm gonna be with my dad and Travis and give this another year. And there is every reason to believe that he could be the number one pick next year (2025)," Klatt added.

So according to Klatt, Shedeur Sanders would play for another year at Colorado and be the number one pick in the 2025 draft instead. And surely a big NIL check could help keep the NFL at bay for now.

Colorado QB to make $10 million in NIL deals?

According to a report, Shedeur Sanders might outearn an NFL rookie if he decides to play another season of college football in Colorado. Experts predict that the Buffaloes QB could earn up to $10 million in NIL deals. That is more than a rookie would make with an NFL contract in a year.

Colorado has performed well so far with a 3-1 record. And according to Klatt, they are going to get better next year. With that in mind, Deion might ask his son to spend one more year and lead the draft class of 2025.