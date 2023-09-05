Popular CFB analyst picks Nick Saban's Alabama over UGA to win the SEC title game for 2023 season

Nick Saban is all set to lead Alabama in search of another SEC championship title this season. Different teams have various objectives they play for, but Saban's consistency over 16 years at Alabama means his team only competes for the ultimate prize every season.

For the past two seasons, however, one of Nick Saban's disciples has been his biggest nemesis in the Southeastern Conference and the College Football Playoffs.

Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs are the defending champions of the SEC and have won consecutive national championships.

The Bulldogs go into this season ranked No. 1 on the AP Preseason polls. At the same time, Alabama gets its lowest ranking since 2009 at No. 4. This makes the University of Georgia favorites to win the conference and national championships ahead of the Crimson Tide.

Nevertheless, popular college football analyst Josh Pate seems to think otherwise. While he predicts an SEC championship game showdown between Alabama and Georgia, he expects Alabama will carry the day.

“Don't overthink the room on the SEC championship game. I think it's going to be Georgia. I think it's going to be Alabama,” Pate said on his 'Late Kick with Josh Pate' podcast.

He also thinks UGA may not be as strong as the polls make it seem. But it is strong enough to emerge as the SEC East Division champion.

“I don't think Georgia's without questions over there in the East. I just think they're that much better than everyone.

"Carson Beck's going to be a really good quarterback, so if you're picking against Georgia, don't make it be because of him. Maybe the running back health is an issue. Maybe their pass rush isn't as good as it's been. Still plenty good enough to get there,” Pate said.

Ultimately, Josh Pate believes Alabama's offensive line will make all the difference as Nick Saban leads the Crimson Tide to an unprecedented season since 2010-11:

“I think Alabama is going to get to the SEC title game and win it because I think that offensive line is insanely good. ... Bama hasn't gone back-to-back years without making it to Atlanta since 2010 and 2011. I think they're going to make it there this year, and I think they win the whole thing.”

Watch Josh Pate predict his SEC champion:

How is Nick Saban's Alabama starting its title bid?

Alabama started its season with a comprehensive 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee last weekend. Next, it will face future conference opponents, the No. 11 Texas Longhorns, on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Nick Saban's men will seek a conference title for the first time since 2021 and their first national championship title since 2020. The long-serving coach is not a stranger to championship runs and has maintained that he will not put pressure on his players to get results.