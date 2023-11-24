Popular CFB analyst Rece Davis drops his prediction for Michigan vs Ohio State clash in Week 13

The highly anticipated Week 13 clash between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan looms large among college football fans. Catching up on the action, popular college football analyst Rece Davis has stepped into the prediction arena, offering his take on the outcome of this matchup.

Rece Davis is known for hosting ESPN's "College GameDay" and the "College GameDay" podcast. He shared insights about the OSU-UM game, hinting at a close and intense battle. Early in the preseason, Davis had a liking for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines:

“Before the season started, I had Michigan as my preseason number one, if you had asked me before the season started, who are you picking to win the national championship, I would have said UM and did. Now I think Georgia is better than them at the moment.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Rece Davis backs the Michigan Wolverines amid doubts

However, his enthusiasm for UM has dimmed lately, and Davis now leans toward Ohio State. He highlighted issues in the Wolverine’s pass protection, which OSU can easily take advantage of:

“I’m really concerned and I started getting the gut feeling last Saturday watching Michigan and Maryland (and said) I think Ohio State’s going to win. But I’m not going to overthink this.”

Davis also acknowledged the drama surrounding the Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten), particularly with Jim Harbaugh's suspension by the Big Ten amid sign-stealing allegations. The ESPN host foresees a messy contest:

"I’m going to say Michigan wins this game. I’m not even gonna say 21-17. That means there are too many clean drives. I’m going to say UM wins the game 20-16 and covers by half (a point). So I’m gonna go with the Wolverines."

The prediction by Rece Davis aligns with his preseason conviction that the Wolverines were the top team in college football. Although facing doubts in recent days, he remains committed to his initial assessment.

Expand Tweet

Fellow analyst Bill Connelly shares Davis' gut feeling that the Wolverines hold the edge, while Pete Thamel leans towards the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) on points. The analysts unanimously agree on the potential for a close contest as the game comes closer.

“I don't know if there's been 60 more impactful minutes in this rivalry,” Thamel said.

The stage is set for a matchup that promises intense on-field action and a narrative laced with suspense and drama.