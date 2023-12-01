Popular CFB analyst reveals his pick for the Texas vs Oregon matchup in week 14

Rece Davis shared his thoughts on a hypothetical matchup between Oregon and Texas in the College Football Playoff during the "ESPN College GameDay" podcast this week.

Although Davis said that the hypothetical matchup between the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (11-1) and No. 7 Texas Longhorns (11-1) would be closely contested, he gave a narrow lead to one team.

“In that game? I would probably pick Texas to win the game – barely, maybe,” Davis said.

Davis' preference for Texas over Oregon is based on Texas' impressive victory at Alabama earlier in the season, which he believes could symbolically set them apart in the event of a tie.

“I don’t think Oregon’s resume is outlandishly behind anybody’s,” Davis said. “But I do think in a one singular data point that could make a difference? Texas’ win on the road in Tuscaloosa probably carries the day for me.”

As the clash between these two talented squads is a fascinating conundrum, Davis said:

"That's a good one. That's going to be (a debate)."

Washington and Oregon will face off on Friday evening

Oregon Ducks football

The No. 3 Washington Huskies (12-0) and No. 5 Oregon Ducks will clash at 8 p.m. Friday (Eastern Time) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, in the Pac-12 championship game.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide commentary during the prime-time ABC broadcast, while Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will cover the game for ESPN Radio.

On Saturday afternoon, Texas will confront Oklahoma

Texas Tech Texas Football

At noon ET on Saturday, The No. 7 Texas Longhorns face the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will handle the ABC broadcast, while Sean Kelley, Max Starks and Mike Peasley will provide commentary for the radio broadcast.

Additionally, at noon ET, the Mid-American championship game will take place at Ford Field in Detroit. Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra will provide commentary for the ESPN broadcast as No. 23 Toledo (11-1) aims to defend its title against 10-2 Miami (Ohio), last seen lifting the MAC trophy in 2019.