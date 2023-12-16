Popular CFB analyst sheds light on Texas QB Arch Manning's role in College Football Playoffs game against Washington

Arch Manning hasn't got much of a chance with the Texas Longhorns this season, with the recruit redshirting most of it. He was slotted in for the Longhorns' last game of the regular season against Texas Tech and did a decent job. But will he be doing it on the biggest stage possible when Texas takes the field in the college football playoffs?

A popular college football analyst thinks so. ESPN's Greg McElroy believes that Manning could be pivotal for his team against the Washington Huskies. He shed some light on why he thinks that college football’s most famous freshman could be the difference between a win or a loss for the Longhorns against the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

“Arch Manning; the prized, heralded Blue Chip recruit, will backup Quinn Ewers for the semifinal game and for Texas, what their fans are hoping for, potentially a national championship," McElroy said on the ‘Always College Football’ podcast.

McElroy added that he was talking about a backup because the last time the Longhorns played at the biggest stage, they had to fall back on their backup QB. And keeping in mind the uncertainties of the sport, it might happen again.

"What it means at the moment is that Quinn Ewers is No. 1, but in the event which he is unable to go, it will be the Arch Manning show and it might be on the biggest possible stage in college football."

Will Arch Manning go down the Garrett Gilbert way?

Greg McElroy was alluding to the involvement of Garrett Gilbert in the 2010 BCS championship game in the 2009 season. The Longhorns were up against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who were looking for their first national championship title under coach Nick Saban. Texas took the field with Colt McCoy under center, but he had to be taken off due to injury. As a result, all of it fell on the shoulders of backup QB Gilbert.

Gilbert ended the game with 186 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. But where the game turned away from the Longhorns was him throwing as many as four interceptions. The Crimson Tide won the game 37-21. So it didn't go well for Texas to thrust in a true freshman.

