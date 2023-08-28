Popular CFB media expert offers detailed insights into the ongoing Stanford, Cal, OSU, & WSU situation with revenue figures for the season

The former remaining Pac-12 schools are still without a new conference for 2024, but the media figures could play a role in where they land.

As the Pac-12 has seen eight of its 12 members leave, Stanford and Cal have been trying to join the Atlantic Coast Conference, but as of right now, haven't gotten enough support.

With that, there have been rumors of the final four remaining Pac-12 schools joining the Big 12. According to a CFB media expert, adding all four schools to the Big 12 would cost ESPN less money than if Stanford and Cal go to the ACC and Oregon State and Washington State go to the Big 12 on their own.

"ACC is $72m. Big 12 would be 66.6% of $31.7m x 4 schools or $84.5m. If you assume the $10m x 2 if OSU/WSU go to AAC then ESPN actually spends $7.5m less per year in total if the four go to Big 12. In other words, just an additional $12.5m to secure both OSU and WSU. Good buy."

As Bob Thompson tweets, it would make a lot of sense for ESPN to push the Big 12 to add the remaining four Pac-12 schools to the conference. It would make the Big 12 an even better conference and would let ESPN get four more teams for not much money to broadcast all their games.

Is the Big 12 interested in the remaining four Pac-12 schools?

Although the Big 12 adding the four remaining Pac-12 schools makes sense for ESPN. However, according to CFB insider Brett McMurphy, the Big 12 has not had any conversations with any of the Pac-12 schools and has no intention to.

"Despite various reports to the contrary," McMurphy said. "[The] Big 12 has not had conversations with any of the Pac-4 schools and has no intention in engaging with those schools, multiple Big 12 sources told the Action Network."

If what McMurphy is reporting is accurate, then the future for Stanford, Cal, WSU, and OSU is uncertain.

All four schools will remain playing in the Pac-12 this season and WSU has been a popular pick to win the conference given they are led by Michael Pennix Jr. at quarterback.

But, after this season, those four teams appear to be stranded as they look to join a new conference or hopefully the Pac-12 rebuilds itself back up.