“Post that”: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule gets fired up during one-on-one competition with visiting prospect

Matt Rhule is having a good time with his team ahead of what is widely considered an important season in 2025. The coach led Nebraska to its first bowl game in eight years last season, and the expectations have skyrocketed in Lincoln as the Cornhuskers look to get back to the top.
Without a doubt, one of the areas Rhule needs to get right in his job at Nebraska is recruiting. The program made a statement with the acquisition of Dylan Raiola in 2024 and a host of blue-chip talent in the last cycle. The coach has to keep this up to compete in the realm.
Matt Rhule is doing his best to make prospects feel Nebraska is a destination for them. In a video shared by Raw Miami on Instagram Saturday, the coach was seen playing a game with Class of 2028 athlete Amir Sears while other visiting prospects and Nebraska staff watched passionately.
The game was pretty simple and interesting. With both in a crawl position, they need to knock the cone off their opponent's back. The contest was set at best of three rounds as Rhule and Sears concentrated deeply to get the win, while the passionate spectators cheered them on.
While Amir Sears won the first round after clarification from a recorded video, Matt Rhule was able to get the better of the future college football player in the following two rounds, thereby getting the win. The fired-up coach shouted a message after the win.
“Post that!” Rhule screamed.
Matt Rhule continues to remain optimistic about his third season at Nebraska
After making the massive steps of securing a bowl qualification last season, Matt Rhule remains optimistic about what Nebraska can achieve in 2025. The coach has a history of getting things right in his third season and he believes his time in Lincoln won't be an exception.
“When you look at my history, usually the first year is not really great,” Rhule told Rick Pizzo at the Big Ten summit in May. “The second year, we're about .500. And we hope to make a jump in year three. We were able to do that at Temple, do that at Baylor. I thought when I came to Nebraska that we should be able to do the same thing.”
Matt Rhule will be counting on sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola to achieve something big next season. Despite his struggles as a true freshman in 2024, the former five-star recruit showed glimpses of brilliance under the center, and he will be crucial in 2025.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place