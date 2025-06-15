“Post that”: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule gets fired up during one-on-one competition with visiting prospect

Matt Rhule is having a good time with his team ahead of what is widely considered an important season in 2025. The coach led Nebraska to its first bowl game in eight years last season, and the expectations have skyrocketed in Lincoln as the Cornhuskers look to get back to the top.

Without a doubt, one of the areas Rhule needs to get right in his job at Nebraska is recruiting. The program made a statement with the acquisition of Dylan Raiola in 2024 and a host of blue-chip talent in the last cycle. The coach has to keep this up to compete in the realm.

Matt Rhule is doing his best to make prospects feel Nebraska is a destination for them. In a video shared by Raw Miami on Instagram Saturday, the coach was seen playing a game with Class of 2028 athlete Amir Sears while other visiting prospects and Nebraska staff watched passionately.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game was pretty simple and interesting. With both in a crawl position, they need to knock the cone off their opponent's back. The contest was set at best of three rounds as Rhule and Sears concentrated deeply to get the win, while the passionate spectators cheered them on.

While Amir Sears won the first round after clarification from a recorded video, Matt Rhule was able to get the better of the future college football player in the following two rounds, thereby getting the win. The fired-up coach shouted a message after the win.

“Post that!” Rhule screamed.

Matt Rhule continues to remain optimistic about his third season at Nebraska

After making the massive steps of securing a bowl qualification last season, Matt Rhule remains optimistic about what Nebraska can achieve in 2025. The coach has a history of getting things right in his third season and he believes his time in Lincoln won't be an exception.

“When you look at my history, usually the first year is not really great,” Rhule told Rick Pizzo at the Big Ten summit in May. “The second year, we're about .500. And we hope to make a jump in year three. We were able to do that at Temple, do that at Baylor. I thought when I came to Nebraska that we should be able to do the same thing.”

Matt Rhule will be counting on sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola to achieve something big next season. Despite his struggles as a true freshman in 2024, the former five-star recruit showed glimpses of brilliance under the center, and he will be crucial in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place