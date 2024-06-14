Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has been criticised for a prank he played on his players. The reaction has led to the coach being branded as "cruel."

In the prank, Dillingham claimed that he had copies of EA Sports College Football 25, and that he would be giving the player that planks for the longest amount of time a copy of the game.

The players who won the competition were then given what they thought was a copy of the game. But, in reality, it was a video game box that featured the cover of EA Sports College Football 25, and inside it was a DVD for "A Goofy Movie."

College Football fans found the prank funny and that it had no effect on how they view Kenny Dillingham.

"This is the most funniest video I've ever seen. They were thinkhthey got a free copy of EA Sports College Football 25 but turns out it was a DVD movie. This is incredible!" wrote one fan

"Lmaoooooooo" said this fan

"How can anyone hate this dude ?" wrote another fan

These fans think that the prank was one step too far and that if the transfer portal was open, the Arizona State players should consider entering it.

"I’d be in the portal next day" wrote this fan

"I’d hit up Deion So fast 😂😭😂" wrote another fan

"Luckily the portal isn’t open right now" wrote a third fan

"Diabolical. I would’ve immediately jumped into the portal." said this fan

Some questioned why the prank even happened in the first place, as the players don't need to earn or buy a copy of College Football 25, they will get a free copy as per the NIL agreement.

"They already get the game as part of their licensing deal lol what’s the point?" asked this fan

"They get a Game free anyway, but this is funny and good marketing lol" said this fan

"Poverty program with no plug for the actual game" wrote this fan

How college sports writers reacted to Kenny Dillingham's prank

The reaction the prank from college sports writers has been less than positive, like most of the fan reactions. For example Outkick's David Hookstead gave his verdict of the prank:

"Pranking people with a fake early copy of 'College Football 25' should absolutely be off-limits.

"We live in a society. There are rules and standards. At some point, you have to draw a line in the sand. This stunt crossed that line by about 100 miles...An all-time cruel college football stunt."

The general takeaway from the reactions is that the prank was a bad idea and didn't go well with many fans. What do you think about the prank by Kenny Dillingham?