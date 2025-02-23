"Prayers to them": CFB fans react as $4.3 million NIL-valued Carson Beck's Lamborghini and Mercedes get stolen

This week, former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and his girlfriend, Miami basketball star Hanna Cavinder, had three cars stolen in South Florida. Local police have found Cavinder's SUV but Beck's Lamborghini and Mercedes-Benz remain unaccounted for.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans quickly reacted to the news on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Oh no!!! Prayers to them," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans were worried about crime in Miami:

"I wish thugs never existed man," said another.

"South Florida crime is no joke," another pointed out.

However, others were concerned about how NIL has changed the lives of college athletes. Beck has a NIL value of $4.3 million as per On3, and fans weren't sold on him having such luxury cars:

"Beck has no business w those cars so….," one fan said.

Ad

"I'm not blaming them, so don't take this the wrong way. It sucks that they were stolen. But what is Beck doing with those cars? I get it that he is getting a lot of money through NIL these days, but really? A Lamborghini and Mercedes, while you're in college?," another fan asked.

For others, this was a warning for the entire NIL system:

Ad

"NIL out of control. This kid going to blow through that $4M. And honestly, not crying," one fan said,

How could Carson Beck's arm injury affect his 2025 season?

Carson Beck is currently healing from an arm injury he suffered in the SEC championship game against Texas in December. The injury prevented him from playing in the College Football Playoff and now some are wondering how this could affect him going forward.

Ad

Beck initially declared for the 2025 NFL draft in December and was considered potentially the third-best signal-caller behind Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. He has since walked back on this and transferred to Miami for his final year of athletic eligibility.

According to On3's Andy Staples, the injury could be a concern, as will Beck's receiving weapons. Here's what he said in late January:

“I think he’s hard to judge because he’s coming off elbow surgery, we don’t know what his arm is gonna be like coming off the injury and you have two sample sizes of Carson Beck. When he has two of the best pass catchers in Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey, he’s awesome.

Ad

"When he doesn’t, he’s kind of okay. So, what’s Miami got? Because you and I talked to Xavier Restrepo in Mobile, he’s gone. Jacolby George is gone. Can Miami replace that production in the receiving corps and give Carson Beck a chance to put up big numbers.”

Beck had surgery on Dec. 23 to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow, after suffering an injury in the final play of the first half of the SEC championship against Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback