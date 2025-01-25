“Presents himself as a passive aggressive hot head”: Former Jets scout delivers blunt verdict on Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is viewed as one of the two best quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft alongside Miami's Cam Ward. However, this is a weak year for quarterbacks according to most draft experts, and as a result, neither player is immune to criticism.

On Saturday, NFL insider Matt Miller reported that Sanders would be an interview-only participant at the Shrine Bowl. He wrote:

"Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be an interview only participant at the Shrine Bowl this week. He will not be practicing but will meet with teams."

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly took this opportunity to point out what he felt were some character concerns about Sanders. He had previously posted a list of these concerns about Sanders in late December.

"Shedeur Sanders red flag," Kelly wrote on X on Saturday. "This is the information teams need to dig into during the interview process —Sanders presents himself as a passive aggressive hot head when provoked. He also has shown a lack of leadership and a lack of sportsmanship on his time line that should concern teams."

What character concerns is former scout Daniel Kelly concerned about with Shedeur Sanders?

Former scout Daniel Kelly made a list of 13 character concerns he had about Sanders and posted these on X in December. In the list, he had included videos of several incidents during games. Kelly pointed to incidents including a time when Sanders was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, when the QB refused to shake the hands of an opponent after a game, and when Sanders pushed a referee.

Now that Sanders is not expected to participate in practices at the Shrine Bowl, Kelly has brought his concerns to light again. It was a surprise for many experts to see Sanders accept an invitation to the Shrine Bowl in the first place. Typically, players slated to be drafted near the top of the NFL draft do not participate in postseason all-star games.

