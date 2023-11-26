Preston Stone injury update: What happened to the SMU QB?

SMU quarterback Preston Stone has been carted off the field after suffering a left leg injury against the Navy Midshipmen. This could be devastating for the program as they are in line to compete with the Tulane Green Wave next week in the American Conference Championship Game.

Expand Tweet

Preston Stone has been playing well throughout the season as he is 192-of-325 (59.1 completion percentage) for 2,875 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He excelled in the game and finished 14-of-19 for 322 yards with three passing touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What happened to Preston Stone?

Sophomore quarterback for the SMU Mustangs Preston Stone suffered a left leg injury against the Navy Midshipmen and was carted off the field. With a little more than five minutes remaining in the first half of the game and a comfortable lead, Preston Stone dropped back and felt a lot of pressure in the pocket. He tried to maneuver his way out but was tackled, and his left leg bent backward as he was getting hit.

As of this writing, there has not been any official diagnosis of the injury, and has been replaced by backup quarterback Kevin Jennings. We will keep you informed about the official diagnosis.

How long will Preston Stone be out?

By the looks of the injury, Preston Stone will be ruled out for the remainder of the game, but until we know the actual injury, it is difficult to predict a timeline for his recovery. He was helped to the sideline and is not putting much pressure on his left leg, so it will be something to watch out.

He has been dominating the competition this season with his 67.6 QBR ranking 37th in all of college football and is eligible for the 2024 NFL draft if he decides to enter the draft after the season.