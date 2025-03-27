Prime or Deion? Coach Prime lets people know which name he prefers

Dein Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has lots of nicknames. Some people call him by his real name, others call him Prime Time, his nickname from his playing days. These days, his nickname has been reworked to be Coach Prime because he is now the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Others shorten the nickname, simply calling him Prime.

On Wednesday, Coach Prime attended a Toyota event, meeting with board members and others. Deion Sanders' involvement at the event was filmed by "Reach the People Meda." The video shows Sanders meeting with a Toyota representative before going on stage and getting asked whether he prefers to be called Prime or Deion.

"Whatever you want. I'm good. I'm not sensitive. Anything," he said. (1:50)

It is unsurprising to hear that Sanders does not have a huge preference for what people call him. Although he has a big personality, he has never been someone to get upset about little things like that.

Coach Prime talks about whether he was offered the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job this offseason

Deion Sanders started getting called Prime Time during his high school basketball career after he dropped 37 points in one night. The name followed him to college and the NFL. Now he is called Coach Prime because he transitioned to coaching.

One of the most important stops in his football career was with the Dallas Cowboys. He showed the team that he could perform in important moments, winning the Super Bowl in 1995. Some of his best years were in Dallas, and he has maintained a relationship with owner Jerry Jones since then.

Earlier in the offseason, there were rumors that Deion Sanders had been offered the head coaching position for the Dallas Cowboys. On Wednesday, Sanders addressed the rumors.

"I’m not going to say it was offered to me," Sanders said. "I’m going to say it was an opportunity that could have presented itself and we didn’t go to the next level. Jerry was always honest and straight up from day one."

Regardless of whether he was offered the position, Coach Prime is sticking in Colorado for at least one more season. Meanwhile, his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are moving into the NFL. It would be interesting to see if he has more interest in coaching in the NFL next season once he knows where his sons are playing.

