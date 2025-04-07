"Prime Time playbook": Fans go wild over Bill Belichick's recruiting tactic with Lil Wayne move

Bill Belichick is in charge of the North Carolina Tar Heels' football program, and he'll be competing in the ACC against teams like Clemson and Miami this coming fall. As Belichick aims to construct a roster set up for success, he seemingly took a page out of another popular coach's book.

Belichick brought renowned rapper Lil Wayne to his spring practice, much like Colorado's Deion Sanders has done with opening his Buffaloes' sidelines to celebrities throughout the season.

"Legendary: Bill Belichick brought Lil Wayne to UNC's football practice," Dov Kleiman posted Saturday on X, followed by the eyes emoji and a two goat emojis multiplied by one another.

Of course, fans responded about how Bill Belichick is doing something similar to what Coach Prime does.

"Trying to hit him with that.......Prime time playbook," someone commented.

"I love what Coach Bill is doing for this sport," another fan said, "it's like Coach Prime but make it classy."

"Who are we kidding?" someone else snapped. "Bill is trying his best to copy Prime. The only thing is, Prime has swag and Bill doesn't."

"I remember another coach was doing stuff like this and it was a is.... Nvm okay we see you Bill," a fan joked.

"But When Deion Does It Its A Problem! #Hypocrites." Someone else complained.

How is Bill Belichick doing as a recruiter?

Leo Delaney, ESPN's No. 62 recruit in the 2026 class, described what it's like being recruited by Bill Belichick. As of February, Belichick had added over 15 commits to the Tar Heels' 2025 class, showing that he knows how to convince younger players to join him.

"The jacket and tie he wore was different — I got a lot of funny comments on Twitter about that," Delaney said. "But I think that represents the style of his recruiting and coaching. It's formal. It's straightforward. It's old-school. He's exactly how you expect him to be."

North Carolina's 18 transfer portal additions include Thaddeus Dixon (Washington), Daniel King (Troy), and Pryce Yates (Connecticut).

"The focus with the new staff is preparing everything for the next level," Tar Heels quarterback commit Au'Tori Newkirk said. "Everything is being run like it's the next level. The motto is what we're going to be the 33rd team in the NFL."

Bill Belichick knows a thing or two about the NFL, having guided one of the league's greatest dynasties for over two decades. Whether that success translates to the college level or not will be one of the most interesting storylines to watch this coming season.

