Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter heaps praise on former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. during NFL Combine - “Ran into a future legend”

Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter heaped praise on Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Carter, who is widely regarded as one of the best receivers to play in the NFL, uploaded a picture with Harrison on Instagram on Saturday and captioned the post:

"Ran into a future legend at the Combine. He’s fit and ready. Always bet on @ohiostatefb Wide Receivers #GoBucks"

Notably, Carter played three seasons with Ohio State from 1984 to 1986. He racked up 2,421 yards and 26 touchdowns on 150 receptions across 34 games for the Buckeyes.

Carter was then picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 1987 supplemental draft. He played three seasons with the team before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 1990.

Carter had a 12-year sojourn with the Vikings and played one season with the Miami Dolphins in 2002 before calling it quits with football.

Across 16 seasons in the NFL, Carter racked up 13,899 yards and 130 touchdowns on 1,101 receptions. The wideout led the league in receiving touchdowns thrice and earned eight Pro Bowl honors. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

How did Marvin Harrison Jr. fare in the 2023 college football season?

Marvin Harrison Jr. had another strong season with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2023. The wideout racked up 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns on 67 receptions. He also added 26 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Harrison helped the Buckeyes to a second-place finish in the Big Ten. Ohio State racked up an 11-1 record in the regular season, losing their final game to the Michigan Wolverines. The receiver did not play in the Buckeyes' Cotton Bowl Classic loss against Missouri as he declared for the draft.

Nonetheless, Harrison picked up the Fred Biletnikoff Award and won his second Richter–Howard Receiver of the Year award. He also earned his career's second Unanimous All-American selection.