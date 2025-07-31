"Probably need to see a therapist": Dan Lanning reveals aftermath of Oregon's disappointing end to 2024 season

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks had a tremendous 2024 season. They won the Big Ten Championship and entered the College Football Playoff with an undefeated record. However, after earning a bye through the first round of the Playoff, the Ducks lost to the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, 41-21.

Ad

The loss ended the Ducks' bid for an undefeated season and eliminated them from the College Football Playoff. After having such a strong season, it was a disappointing ending for the Ducks.

On Wednesday, Dan Lanning sat down for an interview with NBC Sports. He spoke with reporter Nicole Auerbach about the Ducks' disappointing College Football Playoff exit last season and what it means for the team heading into 2025.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You just go to bed every night thinking about it and wake up every morning thinking about it," Dan Lanning said (Timestamp 1:10). "Not a lot of processing, probably need to see a therapist. It's part of football. There's one team at the end of the year that gets to celebrate that moment of finishing it the right way and there's an end-all goal for us.

Ad

Trending

"That's something, but it doesn't discredit the success we had last year and what kind of team we had and the success our players had. So, excited we got to be a part of it but certainly using it as a learning experience."

Ad

Dan Lanning speaks about the start of the Oregon Ducks training camp

The Oregon Ducks opened training camp on Wednesday as they prepare for the 2025 college football season. After the first day of practice, Lanning sat down for a press conference and discussed the team's performance. One of the most notable moments came when he compared how the team looks now to how it did during spring practice.

Ad

"Probably a little too early," Dan Lanning said. "Today’s more like knock the rust off when you come back and you haven’t practiced since spring. I do think that there’s a really clear understanding of what we’re trying to execute.

"Guys are able to do drills the right way. Think a lot of that has to do with preparation of making sure that they’re prepared for a moment when it comes. Ultimately, I think this kind of two separate things; not a lot of necessarily growth moments from that spot to this."

Lanning and the Oregon Ducks begin their season on Aug. 30 against Montana State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More